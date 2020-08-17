Marty Gene Reynolds
Farmer
Marty Gene Reynolds, 62, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Frankfort on June 19, 1958 to Delores King Reynolds and the late Bobby Reynolds. Marty was a farmer. He loved hunting, fishing, and canning vegetables.
In addition to his mother, Delores Reynolds, Versailles, he is survived by his sons, Aaron (Jessie) Reynolds, Frankfort, and Joseph Reynolds, Frankfort; his life partner Glendora Cheek, Frankfort; his step-sons Eric Proulx, Frankfort, and Dana Proulx, Frankfort; his sisters Jan White, Scott Co., and Kathy Petrey, Lawrenceburg; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Marty’s life will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.