Marvin Combs

Marvin Combs, 81, husband of Betty Jo Combs, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. 

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery, Hazard, Kentucky. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Marvin Combs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 4
Service
Thursday, March 4, 2021
1:00PM
Riverside Cemetery
Address Not Available
Hazard, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you