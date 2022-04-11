Marvin Douglas "Dubby" Johnson
Member of Minorsville Christian Church
Marvin Douglas “Dubby” Johnson, 67, passed away in Georgetown with his loving family at his side on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1955 to the late J.N. Johnson Sr. and Josephine Dearinger Johnson in Georgetown. Dubby was a member of Minorsville Christian Church where he played the piano for many years. He was a 1973 graduate of Scott County High School and a graduate of Barber school. Dubby was a barber for 33 years in Stamping Ground and worked for 16 years at Walmart in Frankfort. He loved to collect miniature farm toys and loved to travel with his family.
Dubby will be loving remembered by his sister, Peggy (Sam) Brawner; brother, J.N. “Skeeter” (Anita) Johnson; sister-in-law, Betty Purvis; nieces, Geni Jo Brawner, Anissa Jo Johnson, DeAnn (Ken) Hardin, and Carla (Ken) Miles; nephews, Jerrill (Emily) Johnson, and Hebbie (Cindy) Purvis, and great nieces, and great nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his Aunt Marcella Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Neville Purvis, Hebbie Purvis, sister-in-law, Annell Purvis and a niece, Bonnie J. Purvis.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 with Bro. Ron Cox and Bro. Derrel Cone officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery with the pallbearers being, Stevie Parker, Steven Parker, Jerrill Johnson, Hebbie Purvis II, Joey Jones and Leighton Johnson.
Memorials may be given to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or Minorsville Christian Church, 5130 Owenton Road, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379.
Shared memories and condolence may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com on Dubby’s tribute page.