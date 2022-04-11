Marvin Douglas "Dubby" Johnson

Marvin Douglas "Dubby" Johnson

Marvin Douglas "Dubby" Johnson

Member of Minorsville Christian Church

Marvin Douglas “Dubby” Johnson, 67, passed away in Georgetown with his loving family at his side on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1955 to the late J.N. Johnson Sr. and Josephine Dearinger Johnson in Georgetown. Dubby was a member of Minorsville Christian Church where he played the piano for many years. He was a 1973 graduate of Scott County High School and a graduate of Barber school. Dubby was a barber for 33 years in Stamping Ground and worked for 16 years at Walmart in Frankfort. He loved to collect miniature farm toys and loved to travel with his family. 

Dubby will be loving remembered by his sister, Peggy (Sam) Brawner; brother, J.N. “Skeeter” (Anita) Johnson; sister-in-law, Betty Purvis; nieces, Geni Jo Brawner, Anissa Jo Johnson, DeAnn (Ken) Hardin, and Carla (Ken) Miles; nephews, Jerrill (Emily) Johnson, and Hebbie (Cindy) Purvis, and great nieces, and great nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his Aunt Marcella Simpson.  

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Neville Purvis, Hebbie Purvis, sister-in-law, Annell Purvis and a niece, Bonnie J. Purvis.  

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 with Bro. Ron Cox and Bro. Derrel Cone officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery with the pallbearers being, Stevie Parker, Steven Parker, Jerrill Johnson, Hebbie Purvis II, Joey Jones and Leighton Johnson.   

Memorials may be given to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or Minorsville Christian Church, 5130 Owenton Road, Stamping Ground, Kentucky  40379. 

Shared memories and condolence may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com on Dubby’s tribute page. 

To send flowers to the family of Marvin Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 12
Service
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
11:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you