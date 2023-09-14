Marvin K. Arthur, 84, widower of Carolyn Sue Arthur, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Baptist Health in La Grange. Born Feb. 26, 1939 in Woodford County, he was the son of the late Charles Allen and Dorothy Johnson Arthur.
Marvin proudly served in the United States Airforce. He was a skilled carpenter and painter, spending most of his working years in construction. Marvin enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and golfing.
Marvin will be lovingly remembered by his children, Debbie Woolums, Frankfort, Robert Scott “Robbie” Arthur, Georgetown, Christoper Steven “Chris” (Joely) Arthur, Jeffersonville, IN, grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson, Justin Woolums, Joseph Scott Arthur, Jeremy Arthur, Kayce Arthur, Kyler Arthur, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his beloved wife and parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Arthur, Ronnie Arthur, Charlie Arthur, and son-in-law, James Woolums.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, UK HealthCare Office of Philanthropy, Attn: SBCoA, PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Marvin’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
