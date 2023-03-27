Mary Ann Rankin Wogmon, 89, wife of Charles Wogmon, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born Nov. 15, 1933 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Guy Arlington and Alta Mae McKinney Rankin.
While attending Lincoln Christian University Mary Ann met her husband Charles and they would go on to be married and raise three wonderful sons. Mary Ann and Charles ministered to churches in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky for over 50 years, including 5 years on staff at Lincoln Christian University. Mary Ann was much loved in every setting where she lived and was quite talented in arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Guy Arlington Rankin, Jr., David Rankin, Roger Rankin, and Ward Rankin.
Mary Ann will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Charles Wogmon, sons, Tracy Wogmon, Terry (Amanda) Wogmon, Timothy (Spring) Wogmon, sisters, Cora Sue Stark, Nancy Rankin, and three grandchildren, Quin, Owen, and Jorie.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Paul Waddelow officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence, share memories, and view the live service stream on Mary Ann’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
