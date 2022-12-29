Mary Belle Howard, 81, widow of Lee Roger Howard, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2022 at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born September 8, 1941 in Scott County to the late William “Cap” and Flora Williams Graves. She was a faithful member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Georgetown. Mary was formerly employed by Mallard Pen & Pencil Company, Clark Equipment, and she was a retired cosmetologist.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nanci Edwards, and Sedalia White.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children; Augusta “Dimples” (Brian) Mason, Charles “Stevie” (Judith) Washington, Othella Washington, Barbara Robinson, Kevin and Wayne Howard; Grandchildren; Lakeisha (James) Young, Charles S. (Teri) Washington II, Kameron Leslie, Marissa (Jeffery) Campbell, Dorian Robinson, Derek (Brittany) Robinson, Harold (Ashley) Robinson, Jr., Jessica and Loren Mason. Great-grandchildren Trayce, Skylar, Ja’Nya, Shawn, TeeLynn, Aria, Destiny, Skye, Booker, Brannon, Mariya, and Robert Reed II. Siblings; William Graves, Jr., Robert Graves, Flora V. Graves, Charles (Ann) Graves, Nettie (Rev. Leondus) Frye, Helen (William) Lewis, Frank (Patricia) Graves and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Homegoing Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Georgetown. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Anthony Palmer, Antoine Palmer, Larry Graves, John R. Graves, James Young, Bradford Cubbey, Corey Grant, Orlando Sharp, Layton Sharp, Bronson Harris, Tyler Vinegar, Tony Vinegar, and Charles Jones. Honorary Pallbearers; Mark Smith, Glenn Anthony and the Officers and Ushers of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Mary’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com
