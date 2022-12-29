MBH

Mary Belle Howard

Mary Belle Howard, 81, widow of Lee Roger Howard, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2022 at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky.  She was born September 8, 1941 in Scott County to the late William “Cap” and Flora Williams Graves.  She was a faithful member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Georgetown. Mary was formerly employed by Mallard Pen & Pencil Company, Clark Equipment, and she was a retired cosmetologist.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nanci Edwards, and Sedalia White.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Howard, please visit Tribute Store.