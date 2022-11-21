Mary Belle Towles Hughes, 91, of Georgetown, passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Omer and Hazel True Towles, born January 9, 1931, in Bath County. Mary was a member of Dry Run Baptist Church and Cross-Country Homemakers. She retired after 34 years with Natural Resources (Environmental Protection) with the Kentucky State Government.
Mary Belle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law of Georgetown, Pam and Bill Gibson, grandchildren, Shawn Gifford of Georgetown, and Jeremy Gifford of Springfield and great grandchildren, Michael Frederick, Trevor Gifford, Trey Gifford, and Lucas Gifford. She was preceded in death by special father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Daisy Hughes.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 12 p.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, with the pallbearers being: Grandsons, Great Grandsons, Tony Gibson, and Terry Gibson. Honorary bearers will be Deloros Robey, Barbara Miller, and Pat Parker.
