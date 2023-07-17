Mary Betty Marshall

Mary Betty Marshall

Mary Betty Marshall

Mary Betty Marshall, 84, widow to W.A. “Bill” Marshall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital. Betty was born to the late Samuel Arris and Beulah Marshall on December 26, 1938 in Scott County. 

To send flowers to the family of Mary Marshall, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you