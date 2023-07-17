Mary Betty Marshall, 84, widow to W.A. “Bill” Marshall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital. Betty was born to the late Samuel Arris and Beulah Marshall on December 26, 1938 in Scott County.
She was retired from Scott County Senior Citizens Center and a faithful member of Northside Christian Church that she loved attending. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. When she was able to travel, she was always ready to go on her adventures which included visiting country music events, bingo, playing cards, dining out, and making new friends. Betty never met a stranger, and she loved talking to people.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Carolyn (Jerry) Welch, Georgetown, son, William (Natalie) Marshall, Harrodsburg, stepdaughter, Vicki Ritchie, Cynthiana, brother, Freddie Marshall, Olive Hill, grandson, Justin (Ashley) Welch, Georgetown, great-grandchildren, Jamison and Nora Welch, Georgetown, step-grandchildren, Melonie Whitaker, Cynthiana, and Jamie Whitaker, Milford, KY. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her step-grandson, Jeff Whitaker.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Wayne Courrier officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Justin Welch, Rand Marshall, Dan Thompson, Todd Goepper, Seth Smith, and Kelly Mullins. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Betty’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
