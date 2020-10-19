Mary Frances Kirkland
Member of Harvest Baptist Church
Mary Frances Kirkland, 66, wife to Donald Kirkland, passed away at home in Lexington on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She was born in Scott County Kentucky on April 24, 1954 to Earl McKinney and the late Hazel H. Southworth Withrow. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, enjoyed quilting and was a property manager.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children: Heath Randall Calvert, Merrideth Calvert, Tammi Calvert and John Kirkland; 11 grandchildren: Cameron (Amy) Walters, Melissa (Manuel) True-Martinez, Tyler (Lexy) Calvert, Hailey Kirkland, Taylor Walters, Caydon Kirkland, Jordan Kirkland, Kaylee Kirkland, Jaxson Kirkland, Julia Kirkland and Avery Winkler; and 6 great grandchildren: Manny, Reece, Maya, Mathias, Weston and Mavrik. She is also survived by her brother: Earl (Helen) McDonald of Scott County, Kentucky.
Visitation for family and friends was held Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery.
