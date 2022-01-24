Mary Jane Middlebrough
Loving wife, mother, and sister
Mary Jane Middlebrough, 72, passed away in Lexington on Jan. 19, 2022. Jane was the eldest child of Wilma (Lee) and Samuel Meyers (Deceased) of Oakland, Maryland.
After marrying, Jane and her husband Dave moved to the suburbs of Pittsburgh where they raised their daughters for 20 years. Jane was your typical 70’s mother, the opposite of the helicopter parents of today, but those mothers got the job done and they raised independent, creative kids. Jane was an active Girl Scout Leader in the 70’s and 80’s who inspired young girls in a working-class neighborhood to believe in themselves, be kind and go out and do good in the world. Jane loved to read, was an avid volunteer and helped out at the food bank as well as participated in fundraising events for local charities.
Later in life, Jane and Dave moved to Georgetown, where they spent the remainder of their lives. They were married for 53 years and traveled all over the country visiting the National Parks and spending time with her large extended family. They were devoted to each other until the end. Jane was a six time cancer survivor who encouraged others to fight to live their best life despite the odds.
Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dave Middlebrough, her sister Kathy (Meyers) Helbig and her brother Kim Meyers. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters Wendy Middlebrough of Georgetown, and Carol Middlebrough of Silver Spring, Maryland, her brother, Kenny Meyers and her sisters, Vicki (Meyers) Thayer, Denise (Meyers) Helbig, Diana (Meyers) Ashby, Nancy (Meyers) Pagenhardt, and Kris (Meyers) Cathell of Oakland, Maryland and an abundance of nieces and nephews too numerous to name here, but who still meant the world to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
