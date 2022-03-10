Mary Jane Wise Marshall
Member of Central Church of Christ & Morning Glory's Homemakers
Mary Jane Wise Marshall, 96, passed away on Wednesday March 9, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Jan. 10, 1926, in Versailles to the late George H. Wise and Oma Jane “Jenny” Tucker Wise. She was a member of Central Church of Christ & Morning Glory’s Homemakers. For almost 13 years she kept the juvenile and criminal dockets of Scott District Court, retired from Kentucky State Government with the Driver’s License Division, and then worked at Wal-Mart & retired there after nine and half years. She loved her children, grandchildren and her family very much.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sons Jim (Debbie) Marshall, Mike Marshall, daughter Debbie (Mike) Randolph, daughter-in-law, Marie Pfeil, grandchildren, Jenny Marshall, Michael Marshall, Allison Marshall, Shannon Marshall, and Michelle Randolph, and her five great grandchildren, Maddie, Ethan, Austin, Ashland and Mary Emily. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Marshall, grandson Douglas James Marshall, granddaughter, Angela Marshall, a sister Yvonne Wise, and brothers Jack Wise and Billy Wise.
Visitation will start at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. on Monday March 14, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Minister Jim Hardy officiating. Burial will follow the service at Caesarea Church of Christ Cemetery in Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be Michael Gordon Marshall, Michelle Randolph, Allison Marshall, John McDonald, Shannon Marshall and Keith Clem.
Memorial Contributions are suggested for Bluegrass Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.