Mary Linnie "Mae" Robey
Member of Northside Christian Church
Mary Linnie “Mae” Robey, 91, passed away of natural causes on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1930 in Georgetown to the late James William “JW” and Hettie McKinney Singer.
She was a life-long resident of Stamping Ground, a graduate of Cardome Visitation Academy, and attended Georgetown College. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Covington Robey, and her brother, Jim Singer. She was a member of Northside Christian Church, loved the Lord, and her family and friends very much. She faithfully read her Bible first thing each morning, and in earlier years was heavily involved in teaching children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She spent many years and countless hours volunteering with 4-H and the school system teaching Scott County children how to sew, knit, and crochet.
Mae will be lovingly remembered by her son, Wayne (Vickie) Robey, daughter, Sheila (Dennis) Morris, granddaughter, Mary June Robey (Jon) Singer, grandson, Evan James Morris, great grandsons, William Beckham Osborne Singer, Henry Barkley Covington Singer , and sister-in-law, Iris Young. She also considered all of her daughter-in-law, Vickie Robey’s siblings her own family and loved them dearly. She spent the last six and half years at the Willows of Citation and leaves behind so many dear friends there, both residents and staff including her most special friend, Ruby Parker.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Pastor Nic Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be Evan Morris, Beckham Singer, Barkley Singer, Jon Singer, Greg Robey, and Farris Combs. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Robey, Dennis Morris, Chance Fryman, Gerald Tackett, Tommy Payne, Danny Sageser, Sam Brawner, and Bob Cooke. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Mae’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.