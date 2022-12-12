Mary Lou Peklenk Haggard
Mary Lou Peklenk Haggard, 94, wife of Charles H. Haggard, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at her home in Georgetown. Born April 3, 1928 in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late OMo and Ella Fahringer Peklenk. Mary Lou graduated from Shawnee High School in 1944 then received her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College. She was an elementary through ninth grade teacher in Scott County for over 34 years. Mary Lou was a devoted member of First Christian Church Christian Georgetown where she was a deacon, an elder and sang in the choir for more than 50 years. She was an avid golfer and tennis player. Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, bridge and traveling. She was also a member of the Choral Society.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Michael H. Haggard, brothers, Carl S. Peklenk and James O. Peklenk.
Mary Lou will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 75 years, Charles H. Haggard, Georgetown, daughter-in-law Teresa Haggard, Georgetown, daughter Ellen H. (Alan) Cunningham, Shepherdsville, grandchildren, Laura H. (James) Shotwell, Michigan, John Thomas (Chelsea) Cunningham, Ohio, Robert Michael (Candice) Cunningham, Tennessee, Elizabeth O. (Ryan) Catlett, Maryland, Abby Childers, Georgetown and great-grandchildren, Elle, Libby, Alden, Rose, Lily, Emma, and Parker.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at First Christian Church, 112 E College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky, Rev. Chris Cash officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Mike Hassloch, Chuck Burton, Mike Hockensmith, Doug Southworth, Gervis Showalter, and Butch Glass. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US-62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031, First Christian Church, 117 E College Street, Georgetown, KY 40324, or a charity of your choice. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Mary’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
