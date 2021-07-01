Mary Louise Teegarden
Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Mary Louise Teegarden, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Georgetown. She was born in Scott County on Dec. 25, 1935 to the late John Henry and Susan Margaret Mulberry Greene. Mary was a baptized believer and was very strong in her faith and hope in Christ. She retired from Trane, was an avid gardener, and especially loved working with her flowers. Mary enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved being involved in their life’s, by giving encouragement, advice, and a nurturing spirit.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Margaret Darlene Teegarden of Georgetown, Patricia Doolin (Len) of Crab Orchard; granddaughters, Katy Johnson (Jacob) of Danville, and Elizabeth Lyons of Richmond; great grandchildren, MaryElla Grace Johnson, Caroline Rae Johnson, Waylen Charles Johnson, Isaac Lyons, Emma Lyons, and Jakob Lyons. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Arnold of Georgetown and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wallace Greene, Bill Greene, and Danny Greene.
Visitation for family and friends will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the funeral home with Bro. Jerry Browning officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the pallbearers being: Jerry Teegarden, Gary Teegarden, Tom Jones, Jim Jones, Joe Arnold and Scott Morrison.
The family sends a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Taylor and the Oncology Staff at Georgetown Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
