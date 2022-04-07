Mary Susan Cline Kring
Member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Mary Susan Cline Kring, 69, wife of Kenneth Kring, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 14, 1953 in Madison, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Powell and Louise Graves Cline. Mary Susan was baptized in 1959 at Carrollton Christian Church in Carrollton. On July 21, 1971 Mary Susan married Kenneth Lee Kring at Carrollton Christian Church. Mary Susan was a devoted and faithful member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Georgetown. She was active in the community volunteering for many organizations. Mary Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and antiquing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Senator & Mrs. C.O. Graves, Estil J. & Nancy Mason Cline, aunt, Mollie Graves, and sister, Ann Cline Deatherage.
Mary Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Lee Kring, Georgetown, daughters Allyson (Kelly) Corman, Georgetown, Lindsay (Michael) Harrell, Lexington, grandson Franklin Harrell, sisters Mollie Cline Lanham, Sebatian, Florida, and Elizabeth Powell (John) Shaw, St. Simons Island, Georgia, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 1:00 on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Georgetown, the Rev. Karen Workman Booth officiating. Visitation will follow in the church parish hall. Private interment will be held at Georgetown Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested in Mary Susan’s memory to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 209 South Broadway, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence on Mary Susan’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.