Mary Witherspoon Hambrick Overall, 100, died Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Shelbyville. She was a homemaker and a member of the Shelbyville First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Georgetown College.
She was an accomplished violinist and had attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music. She loved playing bridge and entertaining family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Sara Hambrick; her husband, Irvin Overall; her brother, Dr. Horace Hambrick; and her great grandchild, Asa Miles Overall. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Overall Price of Lawrenceburg; her son, Asa Overall (Roxana) of Georgetown; her grandchildren, Chad Presley Price of Shepherdsville, Olivia Eileen Overall Chauhan (Vinny) of New York, New York, Asa Caperton Overall II (Sharon) of Georgetown, and Sarah Elizabeth Price of Louisville; and her great grandchildren, Lucas and Noah Overall, and Veda Chauhan.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Georgetown Cemetery with the Rev. Gene Wright officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or Georgetown College.
