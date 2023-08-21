Mattie B. Rutledge, 102, widow of M.C. “Buck” Rutledge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 following a brief illness. Born July 23, 1921 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Addie Duncan Young.
Mattie was a talented interior decorator and after retiring she loved maintaining an immaculate home. She was always busy, she loved working in her yard and garden, and when her health did not allow her to be able to do the work physically, she would let everyone know the correct way to do it. Mattie also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was a member of Porter Baptist Church.
Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her niece, Betty Y. Stevens, Frankfort, Kentucky, and several special friends and caregivers.
Funeral Services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Mike Ryan officiating. Visitation began prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment followed the service at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be Jay Ison, Jason Ison, Justin Ison, Ron Hardgrove, Shannon Cheatham, and Bobby Stevens. Messages of condolence may be expressed on Mattie’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
