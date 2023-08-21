Mattie B. Rutledge

Mattie B. Rutledge, 102, widow of M.C. “Buck” Rutledge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 following a brief illness. Born July 23, 1921 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Addie Duncan Young.

