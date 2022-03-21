Mattie Thompson

Dedicated to her family

Mattie Thompson, 84, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Anna Mae Jones McClanahan.

A former retail clerk, Mattie enjoyed crafts, ceramics and endless word search puzzles. She loved to travel, playing cards and was especially dedicated to her family.

She is survived by her companion of many years, Roy Schoiber; daughter, Deanna (Bill) Flexter; granddaughter, D’Rinda (Dale Eaton) Greenup; great grandchildren, Shelton Littrell and Todd Woolard. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carlena Greenup and her husband, Robert Greenup; granddaughter, Deandra “Squeaky” Greenup; siblings, Gracie Wilhoit, Johnny “JT” McClanahan, Joe McClanahan and Bill McClanahan; and her first husband, Freeman Thompson.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

