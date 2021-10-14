Maudie Virginia Taulbee
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Maudie Virginia Taulbee, 73, wife of Verlen Ray Taulbee, Sr., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home in Sadieville. Born Nov. 21, 1947 in Rock House Fork, Wolfe County, she was the daughter of the late Loma Rose and Arthur Bush. Maudie worked for Johnson Control and worked on their family’s farm. In addition to being a hard worker on the farm she was also and excellent seamstress that loved sewing and quilting and loved canning all their vegetables they raised.
Along with her husband, Maudie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Maudie Denice (Tony) Richie, Cynthiana, Jessica Irene (Clemente) Sandoval, Woodford County, brothers, Billy Joe Bush, Hazel Green, Kenneth Bush, Hazard, grandchildren, Derrick Arthur (Britton) Dye, Darren Matthew Dye, Ryan Patrick Wade, Christopher Ray Wade, Javier Alguera, Hayley Lugo, Hannah Lugo, David Lugo, Gabriella Lugo, Octavio Sandoval, Junior Sandoval, Antonio Sandoval, and five great-grandchildren. Maudie was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia M. Wade, son, Verlen Ray Taulbee, Jr., brothers, Doris Bush, Gene Bush, John Bush, Albert Bush, Russell Bush, C.B. Bush, sisters, Betty King, Eunice Brewer, Bertha Bush, Inec “Mae” Smith, and Joyce Gail Adkins.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Minister Eddie Nichols and Minister Jeromey Northcutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Derrick Arthur Dye, Darren Matthew Dye, Christopher Ray Wade, Javier Alguera, David Lugo and Ryan Wade. Honorary pallbearers will be Maros Romero Ricardo, Roberto Lugo, Hayley Lugo, Hannah Lugo, Billy Joe Bush, Chris Bush and Bill Bush.
