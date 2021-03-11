Maxine Coyle Hayden Sears
Mother and grandmother
Maxine Coyle Hayden Sears, 87, passed away at her home, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born Nov. 27, 1933 in Scott County, daughter of the late Lula Morrison Coyle and William Kenzie Coyle.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Hayden Dixon and her two sons, Donald Hayden Jr. and Anthony R. “Tony” Hayden; a granddaughter, Kristen Lynn Sykes and three grandsons, Anthony Hayden Jr., Ryan Hayden and Kendall Dixon; three great-grandchildren, Gage Hayden, Jonathan Hayden and Chelsea Hayden; step-great-grandchildren, Anniston and Merin Jenkins; her sister, Bertha Moses and her brother, Ray Coyle. She is also survived by her half-brothers, Wilson, Joseph and Timmy Coyle; her half-sisters, Anita and Rita Coyle. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Dennis and a brother, Bryant Coyle and a half-brother, Eddie Coyle.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Courtney officiating. Burial will be in Sadieville Cemetery. Due to the current regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing requirements at all times while visiting with the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.