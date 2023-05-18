Melvin “Tommy Green” Skelton, Jr.
Melvin “Tommy Green” Skelton, Jr., 50, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born July 2, 1972 in Georgetown, he was the son of Melvin Sr. and Maggie Young Skelton.
Melvin is survived by his mother, Maggie Skelton, his daughters, Alishia Caver, Sierra Green, three brothers, Jamie “James” Green, Robin “Robert” Green, Allen Green (David Williams). He is further survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Skelton, Sr., son, D’Andre Green, granddaughter, Nova Green, grandson, Ezekal Jace Green, and niece, Sheena Claybourne.
Melvin was a hardworking man who was employed at Green City Demolition. He was a jack-of-all-traits and excelled in bricklaying and stonework. Melvin was a skilled fisherman and loved cooking out, watching the sunset with his family, and spending time with his childhood friends at Boston Park. He was a devoted family man. Melvin was a man of faith and cherished his children, grandchildren, and his beloved mother.
Melvin accepted the Lord at an early age. He was a member of the Chambers Ave. Christian Church where he worshiped and sang in the youth choir with his brothers. Melvin will be remembered for his genuine advice, kindness, and willingness to help others.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Georgetown Wesley United Methodist Church, 127 N. Mulberry Street, Georgetown, KY 40324. Arrangements entrusted to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Melvin’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
