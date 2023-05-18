Melvin “Tommy Green” Skelton, Jr.

Melvin “Tommy Green” Skelton, Jr.

Melvin “Tommy Green” Skelton, Jr., 50, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born July 2, 1972 in Georgetown, he was the son of Melvin Sr. and Maggie Young Skelton. 

