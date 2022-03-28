Meshella Ogletree

Meshella Ogletree, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her home. 

Visitation was, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To send flowers to the family of Meshella Ogletree, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you