Michael A. Baker
Member of Providence Baptist Church
Michael A. Baker, 50, husband of Jennifer Baker, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Georgetown on September 28, 1969 to Margie (John) Baker Jones and the late Frank Baker.
Michael loved being outdoors, hiking and hunting for fossils. He worked hard to provide for his family. He was employed by the Division of Postal Services and Kroger. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer McDonald Baker; two children, Shelby and Caroline Baker; his brother, Andrew (Lynn) Baker; sister, Kathleen (David) Lewis; as well as five nephews and a niece.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd, Frankfort. Services will be private. Serving as casketbearers will be Barry Holder, James Jacobs, Kenny McDonald, Andrew Baker, David Lewis and George Fallis. Honorary casketbearers will be Thomas Baker, Tyler Baker, Coffman Johnson, Baker Johnson, Blake Lewis and Kendra McDonald. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.