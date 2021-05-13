Michael Curtis Radcliff

Michael Curtis Radcliff, 62, departed this life on May 4, 2021. 

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Military Services. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

May 15
Service
Saturday, May 15, 2021
12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
