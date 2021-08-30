Michael D. Pitchford
Program manager
Michael D. Pitchford, 61, was born on Thursday, March 27, 1958, in Homestead, Pennsylvania. He passed away in his home, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Pamela C. Pitchford, married for 36 years; his sons, Adam M. Pitchford and Dana, and Scott M. Pitchford; mother-in-law, Edith S. Trombley; and his grandsons, Westley O. Pitchford and Malcolm E. Pitchford.
He is also survived by eight siblings, Edward Pitchford and Shelby, Mary Grace Dietz and Buzz, Jeffrey Pitchford and Johna, James Pitchford and Dolores, Steven Pitchford and Michelle, Perry Pitchford and Jonita, Eric Pitchford and Barbara, and Natalie Murphy and Shawn; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward “Bucky” Pitchford and Margaret “Peg” McElhinny Pitchford.
Mike graduated from Carnegie Mellon University (Chemical Engineering) and the University of Pittsburgh (MBA). He worked for Intel Corporation for over 30 years, with his final position as Program Manager. After retirement in 2015, he received a Master of Theological Studies degree from St. Norbert College, through the MTS program at the Norbertine Abbey in Albuquerque, with a thesis that created the Pilgrimage for Unity in New Mexico. Ecumenical Pilgrims have walked this pilgrimage for the last three years. He walked the Camino de Santiago through Spain twice since retirement. He was also involved in the New Mexico Council of Churches, the EIM Commission, and the Emmaus Journey, among others.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Georgetown Cemetery with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made “In Memory of Michael Pitchford” at www.unbound.org, a non-profit that supports children, adults, and the elderly all over the world. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.