Michael Daniel (Dan) Elliott
Michael Daniel “Dan” Elliott, 71, husband of Mary Elliott, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital.
Born in Louisville, and graduating from St. Xavier High School, Dan received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Centre College and later furthered his education with a Master’s in Religious Studies from Spalding University. After a successful career in the equine industry, he retired from 3M after 15 years as a Reliability Downtime Coordinator.
Dan’s primary devotions in his life were to his family, his faith and his friends. He was a devoted member of SS Francis & John Catholic Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus, RCIA Team, Men’s Breakfast, Faith Formation and Cursillo. Dan enjoyed reading, UK Basketball and Football, the Cincinnati Reds and a good beer. Dan was a kind, gentle and humorous man, who put everyone before himself.
In addition to his wife of 25 years, Dan is survived by his children, Michael Elliott of Morehead, Matt (Cassie) Elliott of Georgetown, Paul (Jane) Elliott of Lexington, Jamie (Heather) Knecht of Stamping Ground and Kelly (J.D.) Krouse of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Siblings Mary Anne Elliott of Oregon City, Oregon and Terry (Elaine) Elliott of Munfordville, Kentucky, 16 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Patricia Elliott, his first wife, Sue Lacewell Elliott, and his brother, Richard Elliott.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at St John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow in St. Frances Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at St. John Catholic Church, with Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be Eucharistic Adoration form 8 p.m. until Midnight. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John Building Fund. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
