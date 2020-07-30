Michael Drexel Graves
Skilled mason, heavy machine operator and horseman
Michael Drexel Graves, 49, of Stamping Ground and John’s Island, South Carolina, went home to Heaven, Monday, July 27 in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty.
He was born on September 18th, 1970, in Lexington, to the late Russell Blair and Jeannie Shipley Graves. He was baptized at Long Lick Baptist Church in Stamping Ground, by the Reverend Harry Hargis at the tender age of nine years old. He was employed at Wild Health and The Kentucky Castle in Lexington and Iron Horse Stables on John’s Island, South Carolina. He was a skilled mason, heavy machine operator and horseman. He enjoyed yachting on the ocean and travelling. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandson and best friend Logan.
He is survived by the love of his life Monica Seuss, his mother Jeannie D. Shipley Graves of Georgetown, children Tyler Graves (Celestia) of Georgetown, Cheyenne Graves (Nikita) of Georgetown and his best friend and grandson Logan James Drexel Graves.
Also, brothers Russell Graves Jr. (Lori), Michael Douglas Graves (Amber), and sisters Lisa Wright(Charlie-deceased), Amy Walker (Tim), Jennifer Graves Perry, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Russell Blair Graves Sr., paternal grandparents Lonnie O. and Lucille Bruin Graves, and maternal grandparents Dias Elmer (Junior) and Addie Jo Smith Shipley.
Pallbearers: Jake Graves, Jesse Graves, Luis Tapia, Will Perry, Jason Sexton, and Jeff Humphrey.
Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral immediately afterward at Tucker’s Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St., Georgetown, KY 40324. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, KY 40379 the Reverend Dr. John Travis, officiating.
Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
