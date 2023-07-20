Michael E. “Mike” Cyrus, 51, husband of Misty Craft Cyrus, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Born in Columbus, he was the son of Michael Steven and Rosetta Romans Cyrus.
A former race car driver and 1992 graduate of Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Mike was retired from TMMK in Georgetown. His true passion, however, was photography. As co-owner of Christopher Michael Images, Mike’s photos were published in venues like TOPS of Lexington, Bluegrass Sports Network and Sports View America, just to name a few. He captured many moments in photo for weddings, senior pictures, proms, college and pro events, the Kentucky Derby and took time to share his passion with others by offering classes in a group setting.
In addition to his wife of 24 years and his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Rachel (Frankie) Wallace, Allison Cyrus and Hannah Cyrus; sister, Sandy Cyrus; brother Jason (Nikki) Cyrus; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Victory Life Church. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Victory Life Church conducted by Pastor Gary Toney. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Hunter Craft, Matthew Craft, Frankie Wallace, Jacob Titlow, Mike Titlow, Mont Dawson, Chris Marshall and Dr. Michael Huang. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UK Markey Cancer Center.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a picture of yourself and Mike to share/give to the family as a photo tribute. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
