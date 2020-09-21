Michael Eugene Henson
Firefighter with the Scott County Fire Department
Firefighter Michael Eugene Henson, 48, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, he was a son of Mike and Judy Henson, Huntington, West Virginia and Mary and Ray Haynes, Proctorville, Ohio.
A firefighter with Scott County Fire Department, he was on the Fire and Rescue Team with Kentucky Motor Speedway. He was a former President of the Eastern Elementary PTA, coached youth softball, was active and volunteered with various community functions as well as coordinating community safety events.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Aly Henson; sisters, LuAnn Hodges, Julia (Ethan) Paxton, Jennifer (Eric) Cox and Brianna Henson. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Joann Henson and maternal grandparents, Everett and Louella Christian.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tates Creek Christian Church, Lexington with funeral services following at 7 p.m., conducted by Tommy Simpson. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rome-Proctorville Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SCPFF, Local 4215, PO Box 795, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.