Michael “Humpy” Humphrey, 58, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A lifelong resident of Georgetown, he was born Feb. 17, 1964, the only child of Wayne and Marilyn (Cox) Humphrey. He was a graduate of Scott County High School class of 1982 and attended Georgetown College where he majored in religion and philosophy. As a college student, he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He became an ordained minister and was one of the founding members of The Order of the Astral Star, Inc.