Michael “Humpy” Humphrey, 58, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A lifelong resident of Georgetown, he was born Feb. 17, 1964, the only child of Wayne and Marilyn (Cox) Humphrey. He was a graduate of Scott County High School class of 1982 and attended Georgetown College where he majored in religion and philosophy. As a college student, he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He became an ordained minister and was one of the founding members of The Order of the Astral Star, Inc.
After serving six years in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Religious Program Specialist, he began a long career in law enforcement. He was a Mounted Patrol Trooper at the Kentucky Horse Park for 11 years then spent the remaining 22 years of his career at the Scott County Detention Center where he rose through the ranks to Chief Deputy. He retired on Sept. 1, 2022.
“Humpy” was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Royal Springs Lodge #59 where he served for many years as Chaplain and the chairperson of the Shop With A Cop program. He was a member of the American Legion, a Kentucky Colonel, and a model train enthusiast.
Michael is survived by his wife Julia “Julie” Shaw, stepson Camden Jordan (Emily), stepdaughter Marisa Cornett (Jerry), step grandchildren Jeremy, Tucker, Eliza, Grier, Brette, Addison, Keira, numerous cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home 641 S Broadway Georgetown, KY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FOP Lodge #59 Shop With A Cop program, 401 Outlet Center Dr. Suite 230, Georgetown, KY 40324, Salvation Army, 736 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40508, or a charity of your choice. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
