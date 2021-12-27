Michael L. Buchanan
Bus driver for Scott County Schools
Michael L. Buchanan, 74, widower of Alane Griffith Buchanan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Born in Lexington, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Haynes Buchanan.
Retired from GTE after 27 ½ years of service, he later served as a bus driver for Scott County Public Schools, driving the athletic teams around the state. He was a long-time member of Long Lick Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Marine Corp.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Buchanan, Georgetown; as well as three nephews and a niece. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Wagoner. Visitation will be 1 p.m. til funeral service time of 3 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Glenn Redmon. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.