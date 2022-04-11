Michael L. Wright
Loving husband, father, and grandfather
Michael L. Wright, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital following a brief illness. He was the first son of Estill and Delores Wright born on October 3, 1944 in Georgetown.
Michael was married for almost 62 years to the love of his life Joyce Ann Wright, nee Prince. Michael and Joyce were blessed with three sons, Patrick Shaun Wright, Deron Forest Wright, and Joshua Corbin (Brooke) Wright. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Robert Michael (Barbie) Wright, Brittany Wright, Megan Wright (Erica) Olson, Corbin Wright, Cooper Wright, brother, Grady A. (Judy) Wright, great-grandchildren, Layndon, Riley, Noah, Mia, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Georgetown High School in 1962, Michael worked in his family business early on, he owned and operated Ben Franklin stores in Harrodsburg, Lawrenceburg, and Versailles as well as The Hardware Store in Harrodsburg. He would then go on to attend the University of Kentucky where he received his master’s degree in English Creative Writing. Michael wrote many short stories for his family and was an initiated member of the International English Honor Society. He was very well read, he spent most of his life reading and over his life amassed a small library of books that he had read. Michael also worked as the Assistant Scott County Judge Executive until his retirement. He enjoyed living out in the country in Scott County, visiting with his family and his pets.
Honoring Michael’s wishes there will be no services. The family requests that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.