Michael Lynn Mullins
Member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Michael Lynn Mullins, 65, husband of 46 years to Karen Lynn Mullins, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at his home in Stamping Ground. Mike was born in Richmond on July 14, 1955 to the late Johnny Lynn Mullins and Ydell Fowler Mullins Ashcraft. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Mike was self employed in construction. He loved to do woodworking, liked old cars and car shows, and most of all, loved his grandchildren and family. Mike was a member of the United States Army Reserve.
Along with his wife, Karen, he is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Candace Mullins of Stamping Ground; grandchildren, Grace Mullins, Jonathan Mullins, and Micah Mullins; sister, Debbie Klema of Georgetown and brother, Cecil (Cindy) Ashcraft of Nicholasville; many nieces and nephews and his favorite dog, Bella. Mike was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Eddie Mullins, Mark Ashcraft and Grace Turner.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jerry Lee Lynn, Bart Lynn, Harold Tate, Seth Johnson, Jonathan Mullins and Micah Mullins. Honorary pallbearers are R. C. Lynn, Jerry Lynn, Charles Doan, Don Giles, Forrest Hawkins, Bill Hughes, Jimmy Riddell and Tim Daugherty.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
