Michael 'Mike' Alan Mayo
Vietnam Veteran
Michael “Mike” Alan Mayo, 69, husband of Donna Mayo, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 18, 1952 to the late Sydney and Nora Caudill Mayo. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was also an original member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club in Kentucky where he loved to ride motorcycles with his brothers and sisters. Michael was a skilled mechanic who worked for S & S Tires, Exhaust Pro, Clarke’s Tire & Auto, and he loved to fish.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Donna Woods Mayo, Georgetown, daughters, Brandi (Curt) Buis, Owenton, Nora Harmin, Frankfort, Misti (Anthony) Cochran, Marshall, Michigan, son, Michael (Ashley) Bales, Corinth, sisters, Jean Campbell (Dick), Alexander, Ohio, grandchildren, Branson (Emma) Woods, Chaz Jones, Annastacia Bales, Logan Brandy, Vinny Cochran, Dixie Bales, Sebatian Brearton, Ridley Lay, Shawn Woods, great-grandchildren, Kailah Woods, Wyllow Jones, and Michael Woods. In addition to his parents Michael was also processed in death by son, Anthony Woods, and siblings, Nancy Stewart, Lois Dooley, and James Mayo.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at American Legion Hall Post 137, 1106 N. Main Street, Williamstown, Kentucky. Memorial donations are suggested to Wreaths for Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, PO Box 75, Williamstown, KY 41097. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Michael’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.