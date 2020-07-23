Michael R. Keene
Member of Scott County Church of Christ
Michael R. Keene, 69, of Georgetown passed away Wednesday, July 22 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Phyllis, Kentucky to the late Malcom Keene and Ellen Ward Keene. He was a faithful servant of God for 50 years and was a member of Scott County Church of Christ.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Keene; two nephews, Brandon Mastin and Travis Hall and his brother in law, Buddy Hall.
Michael is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda J. Keene; two daughters, Karly (Craig) Justice and Kelly (Jeff) Justice; four granddaughters, Brooke Justice, Kari (Christian) Chasteen, Breona (Brandon) Williams and Skylar Justice; five great-grandchildren, Arabelle Williams, Mila Hicks, Nolan Williams, Caleb Redden and Cade Michael Chasteen; two sisters, Betty Hall and Kay Byrd; many special nieces and nephews and his beloved church family.
Active pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Scott County Church of Christ. Honorary pallbearers are Craig Justice, Jeff Justice, Christian Chasteen, Brandon Williams, Jonathan Redden, Bobby Justice, Nathan Mastin and Larry Woodall.
A funeral service will be conducted at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24. Visitation was held at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23rd from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Burial will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
