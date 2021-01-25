Michael Stuart Thompson
Michael Stuart Thompson, 63, passed away Friday, Jan. 22. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 10:22 am
