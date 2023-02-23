Michael Thomas Barron, 60, husband of Sherry (Steele) Barron, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was born July 19, 1962 in Georgetown, son of the late Oscar Thomas and Sarah (Devers) Barron. Michael was a maintenance technician for Georgetown College and he enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
In addition to his beloved wife Sherry of twenty-seven years, Michael is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Spence Dunn; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Pat Watson; four grandchildren, Shawn Dunn, Sheyenne Dunn, Simeon Dunn and Sarah Dunn; two sisters, Patricia Bailey and Ruth (Rick) Carter and he will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and other dear family members. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Gracie (Guill) Devers and Joseph and Geneva (Wright) Barron.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Swallom officiating. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris A. Bailey, Brian Whaley, Shawn Dunn, Donnie Power, Justin Herbert and Vinny Wright. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
