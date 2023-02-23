Michael Thomas Barron

Michael Thomas Barron, 60, husband of Sherry (Steele) Barron, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was born July 19, 1962 in Georgetown, son of the late Oscar Thomas and Sarah (Devers) Barron. Michael was a maintenance technician for Georgetown College and he enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. 

Service information

Feb 27
First Visitation
Monday, February 27, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Feb 27
Service
Monday, February 27, 2023
1:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
