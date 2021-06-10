Michael Thomas "Gook" Gillispie
U.S. Marine
Michael Thomas “Gook” Gillispie, 68, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on Aug. 30, 1952 in Lexington, son of the late Joe Harvey Gillispie and Kathleen (Holland) Underwood.
Gook was an Industrial Technician in the automotive industry for many years. Mike served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam era and was a member of The American Legion Post #24. He enjoyed old cars and loved his motorcycles. His garage was always open for family and friends to stop by to talk and enjoy a beverage. In addition to his parents, Gook was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Wayne Gillispie and his beloved dog Shelby.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, June 10 at Georgetown Cemetery with military honors provided by The American Legion Post #24 Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Legion Post #24, 220 Connector Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
