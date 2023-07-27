Michael Thomas Morris, Sr., 74, husband of Diana Morris, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. Born Aug. 20, 1948 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Charles Thomas Morris and Dorothy Shelley Schmidt.
Michael attended the First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown. He retired from the City of Georgetown Maintenance Dept. Michael also worked for Hassloch Flowers for over 20 years. He was a member of the Scott County Archery Club, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid knife collector.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 55 years, Diana Cook Morris, children, Mickey (Teresa) Morris, Shelley (Stephen) Richards, David (Sandy) Morris, grandchildren, Jacob (Leandra) Massey, Michaela (Jack) Raisor, Kelsey Morris, Katie Morris, Emma Morris, Ruby Morris, great-grandchildren, Noah Massey, Lorelai Massey, Laykin Morris, Korbyn Morris, siblings, Larry Morris, Susan Morris Sayre, Joanna Westergren, Joey Schmidt, and special niece, Shannon Collier.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Frankie Fitch officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery where pallbearers will be Jerry Beatty, Jacob Massey, Steven Cook, Josh Cook, Travis Murphy, and Adam Hobbs. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Michael’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Michael Morris, Sr. , please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.