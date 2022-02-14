Michael Wayne Smith
Member of Harmony Christian Church
Michael Wayne Smith, 60, husband of Jo Ann (Cottongim) Smith, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was born January 29, 1962 in Indianapolis, son of Minnie (House) Wombles and the late Cloyd Smith.
Mike was retired from Trans Freight with Toyota where he had been a DOT Coordinator. He was a member of Harmony Christian Church and loved music, playing his guitar, watching movies and collecting movie posters.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mike is survived by his son, Colten Smith; two sisters, Phyllis Wombles and Edna Wombles; his brother, Grover Wombles; his mother-in-law, Nancy Hubbard; two sisters-in-law, Ruth (Bill) Sizemore and Ollie Smith; his beloved pets, Karma, Jazzy and Cody. Besides his father, Mike was preceded in death by his step-mother, Betty Smith; his father-in-law, Daniel Cottongim; and his dog Buddy.
Mike’s Celebration Of Life Service was held at Johnson’s Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. With Pastor Kent Wagner officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.