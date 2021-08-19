Michael Wayne Thatcher
Member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church
Michael Wayne Thatcher, 71, husband of Deborah Hight Thatcher, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Born in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Otistean Thatcher Cortner and William Elsworth Thatcher.
A retired assistant meat manager with Kroger, he was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed trap shooting. He was a member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church and was active with the men’s ministry.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, he is survived by his son, Jason (Kendra) Thatcher, Henderson and Craig (Holly) Thatcher, Georgetown; sisters, Rosa (Jim) Smith, Spencer, West Virginia and Linda (Joel) Hunt, Madisonville; grandchildren, Isaac Thatcher, Nicholas Thatcher and Katelyn Thatcher. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Wood and Anita Thatcher.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown First United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Arnold. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. The service will also be available via https://www.facebook.com/GeorgetownFirst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Georgetown First United Methodist Church or the Scott County Humane Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.