Michael Wayne Walters
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Michael Wayne Walters, 72, husband of Patti Walters, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Georgetown, on May 29, 1949 to the late William “Bill” Michael Walters, Jr. and Alice Bailey Walters. He was a member of Gano Baptist Church. Michael worked as a mechanic for Bevins Motors and retired as a mechanic for Goodyear. He was an avid hunter and fisherman that loved the outdoors. Prior to COVID he was proud to be part of the SAL Post 24 assisting Military Honors at the funerals for Veterans. He proudly rode with the Patriot Guard and Rolling Thunder KY Chapter 5.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Patti Baldwin Walters, daughters, Angie (Greg) Hampton, Georgetown, Alicia (Amanda) Walters, Georgetown, stepson, Jonathan Silvers, Lexington, grandchildren, Devin Hampton, Courtney Hampton, Charles Walters, Journey Tolle, and honorary grandchild, Mya Miller.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Howe Walters and sister, Brenda Jo Gillispie.
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Harry Hargis officiating. Interment followed at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be Ricky Gillispie, Devin Hampton, Darrell Sharp, James Robert Williamson, Greg Hampton, and Nicholas Withrow. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Walters, American Legion Post 24, and SAL Members. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 also at the funeral home and from 12 p.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Foundation, PO Box 4115 , Frankfort KY , 40604. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Michael’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.