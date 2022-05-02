Michelle Lynn Richardson
Michelle Lynn Richardson, 44, passed away Wednesday. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 7:00 am
Michelle Lynn Richardson
