Mikaia Ryan Smith

Mikaia Ryan Smith, 17, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. 

A memorial visitation will be 6 p.m to 9 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 22
First Visitation
Friday, January 22, 2021
6:00PM-9:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
