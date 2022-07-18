Mildred Ann (Hinton) Cook, 95, widow of Ola Morris Cook Jr., passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born on Nov. 2, 1926 in Scott County, daughter of the late Richard M. and Georgia K. (Wallace) Hinton.
Mildred was a member of Newton Christian Church, where she served as a Deacon and was a member of The Ladies Aid Society. Mildred loved to embroidery, tend to her plants and flowers and she enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and spending as much time as she could with her family.
Mildred is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Mark) Wanchic; three grandchildren, Brett (Andrea) Queen, Brooke (Steve) Scroggins and Christa (Jason) Dees; seven great-grandchildren, Evan Queen, Leighton Scroggins, Landry Scroggins, Bradley Dees, Dakota Shivley, Madison Shivley and Caleb Shivley; her sister, Jane Penn; son-in-law, Louie “Red” Queen. In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by one daughter, Sondra Queen; one sister, Helen Hinton.
Visitation was held Monday, July 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Reverend Bennie Braddick officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Queen, Steve Scroggins, Jason Dees, Evan Queen, Dakota Shivley and Kane Johnston. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Wanchic and Red Queen. Memorial contributions may be directed to Newtown Christian Church, 5514 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.