Mildred Dorean Fryman Towles, 93, of Stamping Ground, widow of Herbert B. Towles died Tuesday evening May 31, 2022, at The Willows at Citation in Lexington. She was a Scott County native and graduated from Oxford High School in 1945. She was the daughter of the late Ora and Elizabeth Sosbe Fryman. She was a faithful member of the Long Lick Baptist Church where she was baptized on May 6, 1951. Mildred was also an avid University of Kentucky fan and enjoyed quilting.
Survivors include a son, Danny (Barbara) Towles; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Chris) Towles; great-grandchildren, Nate, Addy, and Izzy Reeves; and several nieces and nephews. Mildred leaves behind a very special cousin of 104 years old, Mrs. Pauline Duncan of Georgetown. She is preceded in death by brothers Porter Fryman and Otis Fryman as well as sisters Ruth Kelly and Mary Arlie Lane.
Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Brother Glen Redman officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground. Pallbearers will be Danny Towles, Nate Reeves, Chris Dykes, Eddie Fryman, Mike Wright, and Neil Riggs. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Long Lick Baptist Church and a very loved and special lady, Ms. Susan Offutt.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy be directed to the Long Lick Baptist Church, 4712 Longlick Road, Stamping Ground, KY 40379. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Mildred’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
