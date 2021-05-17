Mildred Johnita Morris Hall
Member of Great Crossing Baptist Church
Mildred Johnita Morris Hall, 73, wife of Dwight Ted Hall, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born Oct. 1, 1947 in Scott County to the late John Edward and Eva May Marshall Morris. Johnita was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church. She graduated from Georgetown High School in 1965, then graduated from Central Kentucky State Vo-Tech College as a Cosmetologist. She loved all nature, horses and farming along side her Ted.
Johnita and her soulmate Ted, married in 1965 and at her passing they were married for 56 years. Along with her husband, she is survived by her son, Andrew Scott Hall (Kimberly) of Georgetown. She is also survived by her sister Betty I. Moore of Lexington, many nieces and nephews, and her precious dog T.J.
Visitation for Family and friends will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Services for Johnita will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen Bruce officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground with the following as pallbearers, Joel Moore, John Moore, Joseph Moore, Alvin Lyons, Everett Thomas Hall, Keith Lancaster and Everett Angel.
Memories and Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Guidelines as requested by Governor Beshear will be in place.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.