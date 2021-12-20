Mildred Lucille (Moore) Ritchie
Mildred Lucille (Moore) Ritchie, 95, widow of Henry C. “H.C” Ritchie, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 13, 1926 in Montgomery County, daughter of the late Wilkerson Garland and Flora Tyler (Blankenship) Moore.
Mildred was a member of The First Church Of The Nazarene. She retired from Eastern Elementary School after forty three years, she was the Cafeteria Manager and was known throughout the school system as making the best yeast rolls in Scott County. Mildred loved sports of all kinds and had a vast knowledge of them all. She enjoyed working on puzzles, playing the piano and was a talented seamstress.
Mildred is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Randy) Williams and Rhonda Ritchie; her son, H.C. “Danny” Ritchie II; four grandchildren, Scott Williams, Benjy Williams, Kimberly Ritchie and Tim Barnes; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by one grandson, Spanky Ritchie.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6614 Danville Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky with Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.