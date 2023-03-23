Millard Ike Whitlock, 78, husband of Joyce Whitlock, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born April 9, 1944 in Scott County to the late William and Ophelia Azbill Whitlock.
He worked as a Journeyman and Master Electrician for Neal Electric and later with his son at Whitlock Electric. He loved to play music especially his stand-up bass and flattop guitar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Daniel “Scotty” Whitlock, and several brothers and sisters.
Millard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Tadlock Whitlock, children, Kevin (Rebecca) Whitlock, Sadieville, Angie (Collin) Whitlock-Taylor, Richmond, brother, Harold “Catfish” Whitlock, Cynthiana, grandchildren, Sarah Whitlock, Emma Whitlock, Seth Whitlock, and Addie Taylor.
Private family services will be held at Georgetown Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Millard’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
