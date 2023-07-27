Milton C. Toby, 73, husband of Roberta Dwyer, DVM, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at their home in Georgetown. Born October 26, 1949 in Campbellsville, he was the son of the late William and Laura Susan Wilson Toby.
Milt was a graduate of the University of Kentucky’s College of Law. Along with being an attorney he was also a talented photographer and an award-winning author. A past president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors and Executive Board member of the American Horse Publications, he was active in many other organizations as well as being a golf rules official and avid bicyclist.
Milt is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dr. Roberta Dwyer, and extended family and friends. Following his wishes, no services are planned at this time; a gathering of remembrance will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Milt’s honor are directed to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice Care), 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Milton’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Milton Toby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.